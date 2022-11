WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS says it has reached a proposed $5B deal that would make it first pharmacy chain…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS says it has reached a proposed $5B deal that would make it first pharmacy chain to settle opioid lawsuits across US.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.