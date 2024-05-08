Honest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.8 million.

