Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $36 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $599.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.6 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.