CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Consumer News » 24 charged with tax…

24 charged with tax fraud over cirgarette sales’ revenue in North Carolina

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a North Carolina federal grand jury has returned a sealed, indictment charging 24 people in a scheme to defraud the federal government and four states of millions of dollars in tax revenues from cigarette sales.

The acting U.S. Attorney for eastern North Carolina announced the the charges and says the defendants were arrested on Thursday.

A grand jury alleges that cigarettes were bought from wholesale outlets for future shipment to Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

The various charges carry fines of up to $500,000 and maximum prison sentences of 20 years.

A news release says the indictments were handed down last month.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up