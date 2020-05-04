Maryland opening drive-thru virus testing site in Hagerstown

Maryland is opening the first state-run drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus in Western Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that the testing site will open in Hagerstown, Maryland at a Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program station.

Last week, the governor announced expanded testing to address poultry plant outbreaks in Wicomico and Caroline counties on the Eastern Shore.

When the Hagerstown site opens Tuesday, Maryland will have a total of eight VEIP testing sites operated by the Maryland Department of Health.

Tests will be offered on an appointment-only basis to state residents who are symptomatic and at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

