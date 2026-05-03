Guns, 3D printer seized from 2 students after firearms found at Charles Co. high school

Early findings indicate a student used a 3D printer to create a polymer-style firearm found by a school resource officer on campus grounds.

A 3D printer found in the home of a student that allegedly brought a gun to Charles County High School in Waldorf. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office) A 3D printer found in the home of a student that allegedly brought a gun to Charles County High School in Waldorf. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office) A 3D printer and multiple guns were seized by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland after two students brought firearms to school.

The seizures stemmed from incidents on Wednesday and Thursday, when firearms were found at St. Charles High School in Waldorf.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the homes of two students they believed were responsible for bringing the firearms to the school.

At one home, deputies found a 3D printer they believe was used in the production of a polymer-style firearm recovered by a school resource officer at the high school on Wednesday. The printer was seized as evidence.

On Thursday, a fully automatic handgun was recovered from a different student’s locker. Deputies then obtained a search warrant and found six additional firearms that were “unsecured,” as well as ammunition, magazines and various “firearm accessories” at the home of the student.

The ammunition and four of the firearms were located inside of the student’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case is going to be sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review to determine the appropriate charges.

Anyone with information on the cases or who has knowledge of any weapons in schools is asked to contact the Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Residents can also submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

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