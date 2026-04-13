Quadruple amputee pro cornholer from Maryland indicted on first-degree murder charge

Topping 27-year-old Dayton Webber's six-count indictment is one count of first-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player accused of murder in Southern Maryland was indicted Friday by a Charles County grand jury.

Topping 27-year-old Dayton Webber’s six-count indictment is one count of first-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Other counts include the use of a firearm in a crime of violence or felony, reckless endangerment and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

According to prosecutors, Webber was driving on March 22 in La Plata with three other people in his car, when, during an argument, he shot and killed the man in the front passenger seat.

Webber is accused of trying to get the other two men to help dump the body of 27-year-old Bradrick Wells, and then doing it himself about 12 miles away in Charlotte Hall after the others refused and left.

“Right now, based on the investigation that we’ve seen, from the witnesses’ statements and everything, we see no evidence of self-defense,” County Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Piper Mitchell said Monday at a news conference held to discuss the indictment.

But Webber’s defense attorney, Hammad Matin, said his client “had to kill or be killed.”

“That’s what this case is. It’s a self-defense case and we believe we have the evidence for that, that’s going to come out at trial,” Matin said.

Webber was arrested in Virginia and is being held without bond in Charles County.

Matin said it’s been “difficult” for his client in the county’s jail.

“He’s been isolated because of, I guess, the inability to accommodate him or whatever the situation is. I can’t speak for the detention center,” Matin said.

Mitchell had a different take.

“Based on the information … that we had from law enforcement at the time, as far as even how his own residence was set up, there was nothing unique or special with respect to that. So we believe that he’s fine in the jail, we haven’t heard there are any problems,” Mitchell said.

Webber had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 6 in county district court, but the indictment moves the case to circuit court, where Mitchell said no court date has been set.

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