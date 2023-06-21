Deputy strikes, kills pedestrian on Crain Highway

A pedestrian died after being struck by a Charles County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle early Wednesday morning on Route 301 in Waldorf, Maryland.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of Crain Highway (Route 301), according to tweets from the sheriff’s office.

The on-duty officer attempted to perform first aid on the pedestrian until paramedics arrived, according to law enforcement. But authorities say the person died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

WTOP Traffic reported that a portion of Crain Highway was closed for over five hours. It reopened after 9:30 a.m.

Deputies haven’t publicly identified the pedestrian or offered details about what lead to the crash.

“This is an unfortunate incident on many levels and the accident is being investigated,” said Sheriff Troy Berry in a statement.

Here’s a map of the area where deputies said the crash happened:

