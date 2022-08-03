WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » Charles County, MD News » Waldorf man sentenced to…

Waldorf man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 killing of 7-Eleven clerk

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Waldorf, Maryland, man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the deadly 2020 robbery of a 7-Eleven.

Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the killing of 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher, a mother of four, during an armed robbery at a Waldorf 7-Eleven store in late 2020.

“Collins permanently erased a life from this earth,” Tony Covington, state’s attorney for Charles County, said in a news release. “In my view, when you take someone’s life as this defendant did, you should forfeit your right to live the rest of your life as a free man. So, the sentence was fair and reasonable.”

Law enforcement were called to a 7-Eleven store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road on Oct. 1, 2020, for reports of shots fired. Officers found an employee — later identified as Maher — dead at the scene.

According to prosecutors, Collins had approached Maher at the register and brandished a gun as he announced a robbery. After Maher handed over nearly $250 in cash and showed him the empty register till, Collins pulled the trigger and shot her in the head.

Maher pocketed the money and fled the scene. He was captured in Georgia less than a month later.

Surveillance footage and DNA evidence helped detectives identify Collins as a suspect. Collins later confessed to robbing the store and shooting Maher. This May, he was found guilty in Charles County Circuit Court on first-degree felony murder and armed robbery charges.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

Female DEA agents will receive a settlement, three decades after filing a sex discrimination case

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up