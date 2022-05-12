RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Waldorf man found guilty in 2020 murder of Charles Co. convenience store clerk

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 12, 2022, 11:41 AM

A 23-year-old Waldorf, Maryland, man faces life plus 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him Wednesday of murder in the October 2020 murder of a 7-Eleven worker in Charles County.

Gregory Deshawn Collins, of Waldorf, was found guilty of first-degree felony murder in the death of Lynn Maher, 49, of White Plains.

Maher was working as a cashier at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Middletown Road in Waldorf on Oct. 1, 2020, when Collins shot her to death during a robbery.

Collins entered the convenience store that night and grabbed a tea bottle before approaching the sales counter, according to the Charles County State’s Attorney Office.

He then brandished a handgun and announced a robbery, forcing Maher to hand over all the money from the register, then shot Maher in the head. Collins fled the scene with a total of $249.69.

Collins was captured in Georgia by U.S. Marshals less than three weeks later.

The jury also found Collins guilty of other charges including armed robbery, according to Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

Collins, who confessed to robbing the store and shooting Maher, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 2.

Matt Small

