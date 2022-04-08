RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Man charged in Waldorf fire that killed girlfriend’s daughter and granddaughter

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 8, 2022, 11:18 AM

A man has been charged with arson and murder in the fire that killed a woman and her baby daughter in Waldorf, Maryland, last week.

The victims were the daughter and granddaughter of the man’s girlfriend, who also lived in the Waldorf town house.

Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, of Waldorf has been charged with first-degree arson and murder in the deaths of Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, 1-year-old Dashawn Cline, in the fire at a house on Heathcote Road March 31, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Fisher was already under arrest and being held at the Charles County Detention Center; he had been charged immediately after the fire with assaulting someone else who lived in the house, the sheriff’s office said. Fisher is being held without bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Andrew Bringley at 301-609-6499; if you want to stay anonymous, you can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

