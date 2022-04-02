2 dead after Waldorf house fire

Two people are dead after a house fire in a Waldorf. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road around 10:30 p.m.

The ages and genders of the two who died have not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Video of the fire shows the flames coming out of the second story of the house as fire ladders are propped up to windows. Hight winds swept debris from the burning house.

22:30 last night Waldorf House fire 🔥 in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road. Working on more info video courtesy of @Teeron8 #Waldorf #westlakestation12 pic.twitter.com/qarlGUtEKy — Rescue3 (@DCFDRescue3) April 1, 2022

Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, tells WTOP fire crews are not sure how the fire began. It’s unclear if the fire was an accident or if it was started intentionally.

Richardson said an assault happened at the home before the fire. It’s not known who was involved in the assault or whether those involved died in the fire.

“We know that there are two people inside and they are deceased we don’t know how they died whether they died as a result of the fire or something else,” Richardson told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks and Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.