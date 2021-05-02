CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Father, daughter dead after drowning in pool in Charles County

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com
Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 2, 2021, 11:49 AM

A father and daughter are dead after a drowning incident in Charles County, Maryland, Saturday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at a backyard pool party in the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane near Truman Court in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said a 7-year-old girl, a guest at what was described as a birthday party, “jumped into an in-ground pool” at the residence.

As she began to drown, her 44-year-old father jumped in to save her, but was unable to swim.

He was followed by a 17-year-old boy, but the teenager was unable to help the father and daughter.

The sheriff’s office said all three were removed from the water and CPR was initiated by members of Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS and a police officer.

The girl and her father, identified as Haffis Olanrewaju Agboola of Hyattsville, were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old, who was flown to Children’s Hospital Center, is in critical condition.

A pair of firefighters injured during the water rescue were transported to a hospital, where they were later treated released.

Detectives are in the process of identifying the child’s name and the teenager is not being identified at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

