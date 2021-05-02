2 women dead in Charles Co. wrong-way crash

Two Maryland women are dead following what police said was a wrong-way crash Wednesday in Charles County.

Two Maryland women are dead following a wrong-way crash Wednesday in Charles County, police said.

Maryland State Police said Cynthia Froehlich, 64, of White Plains, and Courtney Woodward, 31, of the California community in St. Mary’s County, died after their vehicles crashed on Md. Route 6 in La Plata.

State troopers were called to Route 6 near Rogers Mill Place around 3 p.m. Wednesday for the crash, which involved Froehlich’s 2016 Toyota Camry and Woodward’s 2020 Hyundai Accent.

Witnesses told police that Woodward’s Hyundai had been driving in a “negligent” manner in the moments leading up the crash, according to a news release from state police.

A crash investigation found Woodward had been driving in the wrong direction along the eastbound lane on Route 6, where it crashed into Froehlich’s car near Rogers Mill Place.

The impact threw Woodward clear of her car and trapped Froehlich in the wreckage. Froehlich died at the scene; Woodward was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Both drivers were the only people inside their cars. There were no other injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause and contributing factors of the crash.