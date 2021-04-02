2-year-old boy dies in Charles Co. crash; three others hurt, including infant

Maryland State Police are investigating a near head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Charles County, Maryland, that killed a two-year-old boy and left three other people hurt, including the boy's mother and his infant brother.

State troopers were called to Maryland Route 5/Leonardtown Road in the area of Pika Drive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers found a 2017 Hyundai had collided nearly head-on with a 2018 Ford F-250 truck.

Police said 2-year-old Rahssan Johnson was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where the boy died. The boy’s mother was taken to the same hospital with injuries. The boy’s 2-month-old younger brother was taken by state police medevac to Children’s National Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the truck, a Waldorf man, was taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

State police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash. An investigation closed the road for about three hours Tuesday.

A news release from state police said the installation of the two child safety seats is being investigated as “possible contributing circumstances in the injuries of the crash.”

Once completed, the investigation will be turned over to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.