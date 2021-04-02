2 women accused of ramming car into crowd at Md. Taco Bell charged with attempted murder

Two women accused of ramming their car into a crowd of people at a Maryland Taco Bell after a dispute with the cashier over their drive-thru food order and then fleeing the scene have now been identified and charged with attempted murder and assault.

In a news release Tuesday, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, of Waldorf, and her passenger as Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28, also of Waldorf.

The incident happened at the Taco Bell on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, Maryland, shortly before 10 p.m. on March 31.

The sheriff’s office said Williams had placed her order at the drive-thru and, after pulling up to the cashier’s window, she and Williams began arguing with the cashier about their order. Both women got out of the car, authorities said, and Williams assaulted the cashier who was standing at the window.

Williams then drove around to the front of the store where a crowd of people had gathered.

Videos widely shared on social media show the car that deputies say Williams was driving approaching a group of people gathered in front of the restaurant, with its engine revving. The car backs up and then, as people shout at the car, the driver quickly accelerates into the crowd, appearing to throw several people into the air, and crashing through front doors of the restaurant.

The sheriff’s office said Williams backed her car out of the smashed-in front doors and then fled the scene.

Several people were hurt, authorities said, but it didn’t appear anyone had life-threatening injuries.

The women, who were identified “after a thorough investigation,” were arrested Monday. A Prince George’s County Department of Corrections spokesperson told WTOP that the women were county correctional officers who were off-duty at the time of the incident.

Both women are charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges. Williams, the driver, is also charged with traffic violations. Both women are being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.