Car slams through a Maryland Taco Bell

A driver rammed their car into a Taco Bell in Waldorf, Maryland, following a disagreement with one of its employees, police said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said police arrived at the scene at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant on Smallwood Drive after receiving reports of an assault.

People inside the car began arguing with an employee working the drive-thru window, according to a preliminary investigation.

During the exchange one person left the vehicle and began assaulting the employee at the window. The person then returned to the car and the driver drove the vehicle to the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

As a group of people, including employees, stood outside, police said the driver rammed them and crashed into the restaurant’s front doors.

The car then backed out and left with the driver and all the passengers still inside. The vehicle was later found at a nearby house.

Social media videos show the crash in its entirety, including the moments leading up to when the driver plowed through multiple people before driving through the restaurant’s doors.

Two people were treated at the scene, another person was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking to identify the driver and all the vehicle’s passengers during the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call 301-932-2222. Tips can also be sent anonymously to the Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at their website.

