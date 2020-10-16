Sheriff’s office IDs suspect in fatal shooting of Waldorf 7-Eleven clerk

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in Charles County, Maryland, has been identified.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gregory DeShawn Collins, 22, of Waldorf, in connection with the killing of 7-Eleven worker 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher on Oct. 1.

Maher was working at the store on Middletown Road in Waldorf when she was shot and killed during a robbery, a news release said.

There is a reward of up to $42,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-609-6474. And anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him but call 911.