Reward in death of Waldorf 7-Eleven clerk up to $27,500

The FBI has more than doubled the reward being offered in the death of a convenience store clerk in Waldorf, Maryland, last week.

The FBI has more than doubled the reward being offered in the death of a convenience store clerk in Waldorf, Maryland, last week.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that a total of $27,500 is now being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the death of Lynn Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains, who was shot and killed in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road, in Waldorf last Thursday.

The FBI is offering $15,000 in reward money, to go along with the $10,000 from 7-Eleven and $2,500 from Charles County Crime Solvers.

The sheriff’s office said they’re looking at security video of the incident, but haven’t released any yet.

You can call them with any more information at (301) 609-6474, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or go online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.