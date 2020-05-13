Maryland couple gets married with help from ‘The Office’ cast

A Maryland couple given a surprise wedding on the YouTube program "Some Good News" enjoyed all the usual matrimonial elements plus a surprise from the cast of "The Office."

A Charles County, Maryland, couple who was given a surprise wedding on the YouTube program “Some Good News” enjoyed all the usual matrimonial elements, including parents, vows, live music and lots of tears — and they also enjoyed a demonstration of gleeful message from cast members of their favorite TV show.

John Lush and then-girlfriend Susan Hedrick, of La Plata, thought they were invited onto the program by host John Krasinski because they tweeted a video of their proposal that recreated the Jim and Pam gas station proposal from “The Office,” on which Krasinski played the character Jim.

“Some Good News” is a news program dedicated entirely to good news and was created by Krasinsky during the pandemic quarantine.

Talking about his proposal at a Charles County gas station, Lush said he wanted to do something special but also unique.

“And ‘The Office’ has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time,” Lush said. “It just felt right.”

The popular program aired from 2005 to 2013. The couple had intended to get married in June but moved the date to May 2021 because of the pandemic.

When Krasinski told the couple he’d take them up on their tweeted offer to attend their wedding, “but only if we do it right now,” they agreed.

And one-by-one, Krasinski revealed multiple layers of the big surprise.

“You think I’m kidding, but I just got ordained as a minister for you guys,” Krasinski said waiving a paper document as the couple laughed.

Then, both sets of parents were introduced.

“Oh, mom! … Daddy,” Hedrick exclaimed as her parents popped onto a new square of the Zoom video chat.

When a formally dressed couple of friends were introduced, Lush laughed that he should have put on a shirt and tie.

Krasinski said he’d be the best man, then introduced Jenna Fischer, who portrayed the character Pam, to be the maid of honor.

“Oh my gosh,” Hedrick gasped. “Jenna!”

After vows were exchanged, country star Zac Brown appeared and performed in public for the first time a song he dedicated to the couple, called “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

Throughout the wedding and song, the bride and multiple wedding attendees were shown on the Zoom screen wiping away tears.

When it appeared everything was drawing to a close, Fischer recited a line from her character’s wedding on the show.

“Here’s all I’m going to say,” Fischer said. “One day your kids are going to assume that their parents are soul mates, and in your case, they will be right.”

Then came the last big reveal.

“Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it is only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too,” Krasinski said.

Cast members from “The Office” then appeared one-by-one from quarantine locations dancing in gleeful celebration, creating virtual versions of the parade that exited Jim and Pam’s nuptials dancing down the church’s main aisle.

