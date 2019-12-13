Man charged with murder after shooting at Waldorf, Md. shopping center

Fifty-five-year-old Fred Odell Scott Sr. of Waldorf was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing 54-year-old John Ercell Staton of Newburg outside a restaurant at the Smallwood Village shopping center on Dec. 10.

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting at a shopping center in Waldorf, Maryland.

Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf was taken into custody on Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed 54-year-old John Ercell Staton of Newburg outside a restaurant at the Smallwood Village shopping center on Dec. 10, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Scott now faces first-degree murder and assault charges in addition to a charge of using a firearm during a crime. He is being held without bond at the county detention center.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting, but authorities said they believe Scott and Staton knew each other.

Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact the Charles County Crime Solvers hotline at 866-411-TIPS.

