Man dead after shooting at Charles County shopping center

A man has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center in Charles County, Maryland.

Deputies responded around 3:15 p.m. to the Smallwood Village shopping center off St. Charles Parkway, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the victim was shot outside a restaurant, and investigators think the suspect or suspects fled in a grey or silver sedan.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives working the case are asking anyone with information to contact them at (301) 932-2222. You can provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

