Home » Charles County, MD News » Man dead after shooting…

Man dead after shooting at Charles County shopping center

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

December 10, 2019, 7:11 PM

A man has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center in Charles County, Maryland.

Deputies responded around 3:15 p.m. to the Smallwood Village shopping center off St. Charles Parkway, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the victim was shot outside a restaurant, and investigators think the suspect or suspects fled in a grey or silver sedan.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives working the case are asking anyone with information to contact them at (301) 932-2222. You can provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area of the shooting.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Charles County, MD News Crime News Local News Maryland News
charles county sheriff’s office fatal shooting michelle basch shopping center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up