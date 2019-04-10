Another La Plata High student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to La Plata High School on Wednesday. The boy was arrested and charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school property, along with other charges.

The boy was arrested and charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a loaded handgun, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and other charges.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said that a high school administrator was made aware that a student had a bullet in his possession. The student was brought to the office and was found to have a gun and bullets. The school resource officer arrested the boy.

Just over three weeks ago at the same school, a 16-year-old student was arrested and charged as an adult for having a loaded handgun and a container of marijuana-laced brownies. The charges include possession of drugs with intent to distribute while armed.

A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 in the La Plata High School auditorium to discuss the two incidents and gather suggestions for how to deal with the issue.

The public is invited to the meeting, which will be led by Charles County Public Schools director of school safety and security Jason Stoddard, and La Plata High Principal Douglass Dolan.

