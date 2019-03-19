Charles Co. student charged with handgun, drug possession on school property

A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a loaded handgun and marijuana-infused brownies to La Plata High School.

A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a loaded handgun and marijuana-infused brownies to a high school in La Plata, Maryland.

During morning classes, a La Plata High School teacher noticed the student appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher called the school administrator, who immediately removed the student from the classroom.

Administrators then discovered a loaded gun in the teen’s bag. He also had a container of marijuana-infused brownies. The school resource officer recovered the gun and drugs.

The student was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon on school property and possession of drugs with intent to distribute while armed. He is being charged as an adult.

The sheriff’s office continue to investigate where the La Plata teen got the gun and why he brought it to school. However, investigators said there was no indication he intended to use the gun to harm anyone.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. K. Burger at 301-932-2222.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.