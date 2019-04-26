202
Home » Charles County, MD News » Forestville man upset over…

Forestville man upset over breakup blows up explosive on ex-girlfriend’s Waldorf porch

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP April 26, 2019 7:49 pm 04/26/2019 07:49pm
Share

A Forestville man is accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Waldolf and blowing up an explosive device on the front porch of her Maryland home.

According the Office of the State Fire Marshal, 24-year-old Rashad Board detonated the device at his ex’s home on just after midnight Thursday. The house is located on Napa Court.

Investigators said he did it because he was upset over the couple’s recent breakup, and he thought she owed him money.

Board is being held without bond on numerous charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, constructing a destructive device, reckless endangerment, extortion under $1,000 and disturbing the peace.

Board is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on Monday for a bail review hearing.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

More News

Topics:
Charles County, MD News crime explosives Latest News Local News Maryland News Rashad Board waldorf
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Dinosaurs come to the National Zoo

Among the many animal species to see at the National Zoo, dinosaurs will live among them in puppet and animatronic form from June to August.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!