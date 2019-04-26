Forestville man upset over breakup blows up explosive on ex-girlfriend’s Waldorf porch

Rashad Board, 24, is being held without bond on numerous charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder

A Forestville man is accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Waldolf and blowing up an explosive device on the front porch of her Maryland home.

According the Office of the State Fire Marshal, 24-year-old Rashad Board detonated the device at his ex’s home on just after midnight Thursday. The house is located on Napa Court.

Investigators said he did it because he was upset over the couple’s recent breakup, and he thought she owed him money.

Board is being held without bond on numerous charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, constructing a destructive device, reckless endangerment, extortion under $1,000 and disturbing the peace.

Board is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on Monday for a bail review hearing.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred: