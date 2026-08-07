Soul Mega’s national brewing win could help DC beer brand tap into growth

For nearly a decade, Soul Mega brewing has basically been a side project for Elliott Johnson, a Howard University grad who lives in NoMa. But after coming out on top in a nationwide contest with other brewers like him, he’s confident his passion is going to pay off.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC brewer wins opportunity to learn from craft beer legend

For nearly a decade, Soul Mega brewing has basically been a side project for Elliott Johnson, a Howard University graduate who lives in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood. But after coming out on top in a nationwide contest with other brewers like him, he’s confident his passion is going to pay off.

Johnson is this year’s winner of the Samuel Adams Brewing and Business Experienceship, giving him the chance to meet one-on-one with Boston Beer Company co-founder Jim Koch. The goal isn’t to learn how to brew beer — Johnson’s Metropolis IPA helped him win the competition — this is about turning his brew into a better business.

“It provides coaching and mentorship in various aspects of the business through procurement, supply chain, finance, marketing,” Johnson said. “We get to go out to Boston for a week and spend time with the business advisors and the CEO, and we also get to do a collab beer with them as well.”

Johnson’s degree from Howard University is in finance, so he was ready for some of the business aspects of the beer industry.

“Honestly, like the thing I found was the hardest so far is understanding the supply chain economics … and kind of how to push and grow the brand throughout your immediate territory,” he said.

Johnson said he hopes Samuel Adams can teach him about how to turn a small concept into a brand with fanfare and room for future growth.

“I mean, they’re pretty much the pioneers of craft beer,” he said.

Earlier this year Johnson quit his full-time job to go all in on making Soul Mega happen, so the timing of all of this, he said, is perfect.

“There’s a point in every small business or a budding brand’s trajectory where they hit a place where they’re experiencing things they hadn’t experienced before,” Johnson said. “So, the coaching piece is really crucial for us because although yes, I think we make great beer, as far as learning how to scale the business and operate some of the corporate functions, that’d be really valuable for us for sure.”

Right now, you can find Soul Mega in various stores around D.C., Maryland and Delaware. Getting into Virginia is next on his list.

Long term, he’ll continue to contract brew out of D.C. Brau’s facility in Northeast D.C., where he makes about 300 cases a month, calling them “great production partners.”

Johnson is still putting together the plans to make his trip to Boston, but he said the collaboration beer with Sam Adams should be out in the first part of 2027. Eventually he’d like to be able to have his own facility and live up to the mantra that is Soul Mega.

“Soul Mega really means really passion magnified,” Johnson said. “So, it is a reminder and a statement to all others to pursue their passion and just follow their dreams.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.