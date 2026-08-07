Guinness says DC’s Fourth of July broke world record for largest fireworks display

Guinness World Record says D.C.'s Fourth of July celebration now holds the record for largest firework display.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fourth of July breaks Guinness World Record for largest fireworks display

President Donald Trump said the nation’s celebration of its 250th anniversary of independence would include the “LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY” in a statement made on social media weeks before the Fourth of July.

That’s a promise the president kept, according to Guinness World Records, launching a total number of 840,537 fireworks in the wee hours of July 5 after thunderstorms delayed the show.

D.C.’s Fourth of July celebration now holds the record for the largest fireworks display, according to Guinness, which is considered a global authority on such matters.

The show was put on by Pyrotecnico Inc. and Freedom 250, a White House-led organization that’s separate from the bipartisan “America250” commission. It was organized by Event Strategies Inc., according to Guinness.

Pyrotecnico CEO Stephen Vitale said it was privilege to play a part in the festivities.

“Fireworks have a unique ability to bring communities together in celebration, reflection, and shared pride, and we are honored to have played a role in this historic moment. This Guinness World Records achievement is a testament to the professionalism, craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to safety of our entire team,” Vitale said in a statement.

The record-breaking display faced some weather challenges; thousands of patriotic attendees were briefly evacuated off the National Mall as hot and stormy weather hit the D.C. region. The show was pushed back to work around the storm, with the first fireworks soaring in the night sky around midnight.

The July Fourth show broke the prior record held by a church in the Philippines, which launched about 810,904 fireworks over the course of an hour in 2016, according to Guinness.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle boasted the achievement.

“No other president in history could have accomplished the incredible feat that President Trump did at our Nation’s historic 250th birthday celebration, which included an incredible air show, a record-breaking fireworks display, and an inspiring speech delivered before hundreds of thousands of American patriots. This iconic day will forever stand as one of the most historic celebrations in American history and will never be forgotten by generations to come,” Ingle wrote in an email to WTOP.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the record Friday.

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