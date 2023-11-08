Two more DC restaurants earn Michelin stars

There are now 25 Michelin-starred restaurants in D.C. after last night's annual Michelin Awards ceremony in New York.

A platter of lamb chops at Rania, a D.C. restaurant that earned a Michelin star this year.(Courtesy Rania)

Peruvian restaurant Causa in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood and Indian restaurant Rania in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood both earned One-Star Michelin ratings from Michelin inspectors.

There are a total of 122 starred and recommended D.C. restaurants in the new Michelin guide, representing 37 types of cuisine. A total of 29 D.C. restaurants, including Bib Gourmand nominees for great food at a good value, have been added to the Michelin Guide this year.

“Our research shows dining and culinary experiences are important factors for potential visitors. I can say D.C. has some of the best global cuisine in the world but when the Michelin Guide says it — game over. Washington, D.C., is a true dining destination,” said Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC.

The Tuesday evening ceremony also included annual awards announcements for New York and Chicago. New York gained 10 more Michelin-starred restaurants: eight with one-star and two with two-star ratings. Chicago gained two new one-star restaurants and a third restaurant was upgraded to three-stars.

Michelin inspectors bestowed their star-rating on chef Carlos Delgado’s Causa restaurant in Blagden Alley for its tasting menu that “takes diners on a journey of flavors inspired by the topography of Peru.”

Fine dining Rania, which translates to “queen” in Hindi, caught inspectors’ eyes for chef Chetan Shetty’s inventive menu, which features “plenty of contemporary touches along with a few surprises.”

Other awards presented to D.C. chefs and restaurants:

Jônt’s Ryan Ratino received the Michelin Young Chef Award

The Dabney‘s Daniel Todd received the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award

Sarah Thompson of Queen’s English received the Michelin Sommelier Award

Fiola‘s Giuseppe Formica received the Michelin Outstanding Service Award

D.C. is one of only seven U.S. cities with a Michelin restaurant guide.

More comments about Tuesday’s D.C. Michelin Guide additions, as well as a full list of starred D.C. restaurants is on their website