Restaurant Association honors some of DC’s longest-running restaurants

Ahead of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s yearly awards gala for best chefs and restaurants in August, the guild is out with its annual list of Milestone Awards, honoring some of the region’s longest-running restaurants.

This year’s Milestone Awards go to:

D.C. honorees:

Bistro du Coin, 25 years in business in Dupont Circle

Chef Geoff’s New Mexico Avenue, 25 years in business in Tenleytown

Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, 25 years in business downtown

Maryland honoree:

Caribbean Superior, 25 years in service in Bladensburg

Virginia honorees:

Celebrity Delly, 50 years in business in Falls Church

Heidelberg Bakery, 50 years in business in Arlington

The Restaurant Association’s 2025 Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award — honoring individuals who’ve made significant contributions to the DC-area restaurant industry — goes to Ruth Gresser, chef and owner of Pizzeria Paradiso.

The 2025 John G. Laytham Exceptional Leadership and Impact Award goes to Virginia Ali and the Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation.

The 2025 Honorary RAMMY Award goes to Linda Roth, founder and CEO of Linda Roth Associates, a top publicist for D.C.-area restaurants, chefs and owners.

A RAMMYS Honors reception is on July 1 at the Hamilton Hotel. The 43rd annual RAMMYS Awards event is Aug. 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Finalists for this year’s RAMMY Awards were announced in April.

