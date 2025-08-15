JINYA opens another DC ramen bar, this one replaces a burger joint at The Wharf

JINYA Ramen Bar, which is very fussy about its broths, will open its newest D.C. location at Southwest D.C.'s The Wharf next week.

JINYA is replacing burger joint Lucky Buns, which closed its Wharf location in March, taking its prime waterfront location at 675 Wharf Street in Southwest. JINYA inherits a large indoor space and a sizable patio. It is also the first ramen restaurant at The Wharf.

Lucky Buns had a short run at The Wharf, opening in April 2023. Its remaining D.C. locations are in Adams Morgan, Union Market and at Reagan National Airport.

JINYA’s Wharf grand opening is at 11 a.m., with a DJ and free ramen vouchers for the first 100 people to use on their next visit.

The star ingredient of any ramen is the broth. JINYA uses only Fiji brand water for making its broths, all of which are slow cooked for up to 20 hours with traditional ingredients like pork bones, dashi and kombu.

JINYA plans to open another D.C. location in Georgetown this fall. Last fall, it added a restaurant at Union Market.

It opened its first East Coast location in Merrifield’s Mosaic District in Fairfax in 2016. It will have 10 restaurants across the D.C. area with the addition of The Wharf and Georgetown.

JINYA was founded by Tokyo restaurateur Tomo Takahashi in 2000. “JINYA” is a name for a Samurai soldier.

