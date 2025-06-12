New putt-putt course at DC’s Wharf celebrates ‘America 250’

A new miniature golf course at The Wharf in D.C. is one of the first attractions in the D.C. region celebrating America's 250th birthday a little early.

If you swing by, you’ll experience 18 holes of all things USA, with tributes to some of our country’s most recognizable landmarks, cities and more. Whether it’s liftoff at Cape Canaveral, an active Hawaiian volcano, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Vegas Strip or even D.C.’s National Mall, you’ll be sure to recognize the scenery here — no matter where you’re from.

In this episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re showing you the course up close and playing a couple holes to give you a feel for what’s in store, should you decide to grab your putter and head over.

Putt Across America is open now through Labor Day. To learn more and get tickets, head to their website.

