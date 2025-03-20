Whitlow’s opens at The Wharf, lots of memorabilia included

Whitlow's, the D.C. bar that dates back to the 1940s, is doubling down at the Wharf.

Whitlow’s at the Wharf opens March 21 — in time for the University of Maryland’s first round March Madness game.

The two-level restaurant and bar, at 949 Water Street, is in space that formerly housed The Brighton, which closed in 2021.

Whitlow’s fans will recognize the new place. Memorabilia from previous bars is throughout the spaces, including the neon sign that was mounted to the side of the building at the 1940’s-era Whitlow’s at the corner of 11th and E Streets, N.W.

The first floor, with garage doors opening to the patio, has s 46-foot long bar and antique booths from the original Whitlow’s. The second floor has a bar with a 100-year-old art deco bar façade. There’s a second story balcony as well.

Whitlow’s on the Water, its party boat launched at The Wharf last year, is docked outside.

The original Whitlow’s downtown closed in 1989. A second incarnation opened in 1995 on Wilson Blvd. in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood. That location closed in 2021. The current three-level Whitlow’s sports bar at 9th and U Streets, N.W. opened in 2022.

