Daily Provisions replaces Dupont Circle Foxtrot (its ‘Half Smokes’ are patties)

Danny Meyer has opened a Dupont Circle version of all-day Daily Provisions, in Dupont Circle.

Popular for breakfasts, Daily Provisions’ menu includes several versions of a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.(Courtesy Daily Provisions/Kristen Hubby) Popular for breakfasts, Daily Provisions’ menu includes several versions of a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.(Courtesy Daily Provisions/Kristen Hubby) Prolific New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer has opened a Dupont Circle version of all-day Daily Provisions, in Dupont Circle, replacing a former Foxtrot Market, one of several that abruptly closed last year.

Meyer’s Daily Provisions has 11 locations in New York City, New Jersey and Boston, one of 12 restaurant concepts Union Square Hospitality Group operates, including Union Square Cafe, The Modern and Grammercy Tavern. It will open a second Daily Provisions location in Boston next year.

Popular for breakfasts, Daily Provisions’ menu includes several versions of a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. One of them — exclusive to the D.C. location — is a “Half Smoke” egg and cheese sandwich; it calls it a nod to the District favorite. Working with purveyor MeatCrafters in Hyattsville, Maryland, it developed a coarsely-ground, and heavily-spiced sausage patty that’s like a Half Smoke, only not in sausage form.

Sandwiches throughout the day are all made-to-order. The menu includes fancy-sounding salads, and roasted chicken with sides. The Dupont Cycle location serves local beers, including Honor Brewing, Crooked Run Coast and Aslin. Daily Provisions also caters.

Breakfast sandwiches are $9.50 to $15. Lunch salads and sandwiches are $10 to $19. Dinner entrées are $14 to $22. The chicken dinner with sides is $45 and serves three.

There’s a bakery with sweets, including cullers — New York’s sweet little, curled cakes that are deep-fried and covered in cinnamon or maple — and cookies. The entire menu is available for dining indoors or outdoors on-site, or when ordering carry out through its own delivery platform.

The indoor dining room has a mix of tables seating 54 and the Q Street outside patio seats 16. The Dupont Circle location is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1061 Connecticut Ave., a high-profile corner with lots of Metro traffic, a block from the Q Street Metro entrance.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.