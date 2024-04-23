Foxtrot Market abruptly closes all DC stores

Foxtrot Market did not elaborate on the reasons behind shutting down. It stormed into the D.C. market in 2021 with its combination gourmet markets and coffee shops.

Chicago-based Foxtrot Market, which grew from one outpost to more than a half-dozen locations in the D.C. area in less than three years, abruptly closed all of its D.C.-area stores Tuesday, as well as its stores in Chicago and Dallas.

“After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market will be closing. We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option, despite good faith and exhaustive efforts,” Outfox Hospitality said in a statement.

Foxtrot Market merged with Chicago-based Dom’s Kitchen & Market last year.

It did not elaborate on the reasons behind shutting down. The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

In 2022, Foxtrot raised $100 million in new funding from new and existing investors to help fund its aggressive expansion plans. At the time, it planned to enter new markets, including Boston.

Foxtrot stormed into the D.C. market in 2021 with its combination gourmet markets and coffee shops, which carried curated local products and made deliveries in surrounding neighborhoods.

It opened its eighth D.C.-area store just five months ago in Logan Circle, with other store locations in Georgetown, Dupont Circle, Navy Yard, Farragut Square, Mount Vernon, Old Town Alexandria, Rosslyn and Bethesda.

The immediate closures include 33 Foxtrot locations across D.C., Chicago and Dallas, and two Dom’s stores in Chicago.

