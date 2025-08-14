1310 Provisions brings Georgetown neighbors gourmet grab-and-go meals

Local chef Jenn Crovato’s 1310 Kitchen & Bar at the Georgetown Inn is branching out to a gourmet grab-and-go market that will open to the public on Aug. 20.

Local chef Jenn Crovato’s 1310 Kitchen & Bar at the Georgetown Inn is branching out to a gourmet grab-and-go market that will open to the public on Aug. 20.(Courtesy 1310 Provisions) Local chef Jenn Crovato’s 1310 Kitchen & Bar at the Georgetown Inn is branching out to a gourmet grab-and-go market that will open to the public on Aug. 20.(Courtesy 1310 Provisions) With 1310 Provisions, local chef Jenn Crovato’s 1310 Kitchen & Bar at the Georgetown Inn will branch out to a gourmet grab-and-go market for its Georgetown neighbors. It’ll open Aug. 20 within the restaurant.

The market has its own entrance and carries packaged choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will specialize in vegan options, including what it calls impossibly flaky vegan croissants “that’ll fool any butter devotee.”

Jarred Chia seed pudding, overnight oats, house-made granola bars and cream-filled Bombolini are among menu items on the morning side. Lunch menus include prepared salads, sandwiches, smoked salmon flatbread and chicken Caesar wraps.

And for dinners at home, there are freezer-to-oven entrées, like chicken pot pie, and desserts that include butterscotch pudding with caramel. Vegan entrées include homemade lasagna with tofu ricotta.

Crovato, a D.C. native, opened 1310 Kitchen & Bar as an all-day restaurant and wine bar in 2019, one year before the pandemic hit and derailed the local restaurant business. The restaurant stayed open throughout the pandemic, located within a hotel no less, another industry that had been hit hard by the pandemic.

Crovato graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1996. Her restaurant background includes stints at Roberto Donna’s Galileo I Trattoria and eight different restaurants throughout Italy, as well as in local catering, and as a private chef. She also served as a consultant for Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia, and has written cookbooks.

1310 Kitchen & Bar’s menu is American cuisine with Mediterranean influences.

The market will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1310 — both the restaurant and market — is a reference to the address, 1310 Wisconsin Avenue, NW.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.