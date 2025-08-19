A pizza ‘innovator’ celebrates 50 years of serving the DC area

Armand’s Pizza is celebrating 50 years of serving authentic Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, staying true to its original recipes and community spirit.

In the 1970s, Armand's owner, Lew Newmyer, brought a new style of pizza to D.C. This line of customers was out the door. (Courtesy Ron Newmyer) Armand's Chicago Pizzeria on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. in 1980. (Courtesy Ron Newmyer) Chelsea Clinton, the only child of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, celebrates a friend's birthday party at Armand's. (Courtesy Ron Newmyer) Former Washington player Sonny Jurgensen smokes a cigar at a party catered by Armand's Pizzeria. (Courtesy Ron Newmyer) Armand's Pizzeria introduced Chicago style, deep-dish pizza to the District in 1975. (Courtesy Ron Newmyer)

When you think of pizza in the D.C. area, most people would say they don’t have one favorite over others. There are so many styles, with so many variations and presentations nowadays, that quality and history are often ignored.

However, one name that usually has people saying, “Ah, I remember having their pizza,” is Armand’s, which is celebrating 50 years in the business of serving Chicago-style pizza in the District.

In the 1970s, Armand’s owner, the late Lew Newmyer, had the idea of bringing a new style of pizza to D.C.

“New York or thin crust never entered into the conversation,” said Lew’s son and the business’ current co-owner, Ron Newmyer.

He his dad constantly thought ‘outside-the-pizza-box’ and was determined to bring something different to the D.C. area and he did — Chicago-style deep dish pizza.

Lew Newmyer was originally a liquor salesman, then moved into the food business selling submarine sandwiches. While on a business trip to Chicago, Lew discovered deep-dish pizza and was determined to bring the thick crust and heavy cheese recipe to upper Northwest D.C.

In 1975, Armand’s opened on Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown.

“It kind of took off like a rocket. It was exciting and thrilling,” Ron Newmyer said.

Popular dishes included the usual cheese and pepperoni slices, but Armand’s took a chance and succeeded at a veggie pizza and even a spinach and garlic one.

Through the years, the Tenleytown location not only became a popular hangout with area college and high school students, but Kennedy Center actors and former first families visited Armand’s as well.

With a huge smile and gleam in his eyes, Ron Newmyer told WTOP the story of how back in 2009, the restaurant line rang and the U.S. Secret Service called to ask if the Obama family could visit.

“A gentleman introduced himself as a member of the Secret Service and said that Michelle Obama and her daughters were going to be coming in with some friends for a party … and that I should be downstairs to greet them,” he said.

Other notable Tenleytown guests included late President Jimmy Carter’s daughter, Amy Carter, along with professional hockey, basketball and football athletes.

Aside from the who’s who that made Armand’s a D.C. destination, it was Lew Newmyer who was one of the first people to introduce the area to pizza delivery.

Newmyer didn’t just buy a few cars and hire area teenagers to deliver his food. Instead, he bought a fleet of specially designed mini-trucks that were customized for Armand’s and featured built-in heaters to keep the pizzas warm.

“He is a visionary in the senses of business, and he foresaw that pizza delivery was going to be a big thing,” Ron Newmyer said. “He did it in such a big way.”

Now, with a post-COVID environment of inconsistent customer traffic and out of control pricing, Armand’s is still able to stand strong and celebrate 50 years in the restaurant business.

While Armand’s has not changed its pizza or style through the years, the Tenleytown location is long gone. But Armand’s continues to serve loyal, deep-dish customers in Rockville, Maryland.

That’s where customers will find the same mural from Tenleytown featuring Lew Newmyer and his smiling face, overlooking the main dining room as he makes sure every pizza is a winner, just like his longtime business.

