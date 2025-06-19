Avelo starts Dulles nonstops to Wilmington, NC, cancels Charlotte route

The twice weekly flights to Wilmington operate Mondays and Fridays, on Boeing 737 aircraft. It is the only nonstop to Wilmington from Dulles.

Startup Avelo Airlines has added its second nonstop destination from Dulles Airport with flights to coastal Wilmington, North Carolina, but has canceled plans for nonstops to Charlotte.

The twice weekly flights to Wilmington operate Mondays and Fridays on Boeing 737 aircraft. It is the only nonstop to Wilmington from Dulles.

The flights last 1 hour and 20 minutes, departing Dulles at 8:50 a.m. and departing Wilmington at 6:45 a.m.

A round-trip flight for a June 20 departure from Dulles starts at $139, according to its booking site.

Avelo had planned to add nonstops from Dulles to Charlotte this month, but it said due to low demand and poor initial bookings, the route was canceled before it began.

The airline also flies nonstop from BWI Marshall to New Haven and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Avelo entered the D.C. market last summer, when it began nonstop flights from Dulles to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut with twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays.

Avelo was founded in 2021 and currently flies to nearly 60 cities in 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, using its fleet of 20 Boeing 737 planes.

