Vacation destinations that raise peak season rental rates the most, study says

A Bankrate 2025 Vacation Rental Study shows the top destinations that have the highest price hikes during their peak season.

The study released Wednesday shows that average vacation rental prices in Augusta, Georgia; Long Island, New York; and Saratoga Springs, New York, typically double during the peak spring and summer tourist seasons.

Augusta sees the biggest short-term rental rate markup during the spring. During peak season, the average daily rates jump from $194 to $541, a markup of 178%.

Comparatively, Oxford, Mississippi, sees the biggest short-term rental rate markup during the fall at 125%.

Falling in behind Augusta: Long Island; Yellowstone National Park; Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; Lake Norman, North Carolina; and the Norfolk, Virginia Beach area.

“I would say the common thread there among the places with the biggest markups for summer is they tend to be water destinations or they’re drawing in for a singular event or reason,” said Alex Gailey, principal data reporter for Bankrate.

Gailey said despite the economic slowdown, nearly half of Americans said they plan to travel this year. But she said travelers will be trying to cut costs wherever possible.

“Well, we finally got inflation semi-under control, and now that’s being threatened by tariffs,” Gailey told WTOP. “So, consumer sentiment has plummeted over the last few months, and people are worried about higher prices and a potential recession on the horizon.”

Gailey’s tips for planning an affordable vacation:

Be flexible with locations

Utilize price comparison tools

Plan ahead and book early

“If you’re making travel plans and your budget is the top priority, consider booking your vacation rental home well in advance to have a wider selection of options and potentially avoid price increases as peak season approaches,” Gailey said in a news release. “Leveraging credit card rewards and splitting a short-term rental with a group are also tried and true ways to save on travel.”

Bankrate analyzed the 50 most in-demand U.S. vacation markets using data from AirDNA, a vacation rental analytics firm, to determine where short-term rental rates increase the most during peak seasons.

The vacation markets analyzed include beach getaways, ski resorts, college towns, major sports venues and national parks.

The top 10 markets that experience the biggest markup in average rental rates during the spring and summer months are:

The top 10 markets that experience the biggest markup in average rental rates during the fall and winter months are:

According to the study, Oxford, sees the biggest short-term rental rate markup during the fall and winter months (125%).

Vail/Avon, Green Bay, Steamboat Springs and Ann Arbor round out the top five U.S. vacation destinations seeing peak rates during the colder months.

