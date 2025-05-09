Toymaker LEGO doubles down on Virginia with new warehouse and distribution center

The LEGO Group is extending its investments in Virginia with a 2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center near Richmond.

Danish toymaker LEGO will build a 2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center south of Richmond, Virginia to complement the manufacturing facility it is currently building in the state.

The LEGO Group will invest $366 million to build the warehouse in Prince George’s County at a former Rolls-Royce facility in the Crosspointe Logistics Center. It will open in 2027 and create about 300 jobs, according to the company.

LEGO is currently building a 1.7 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, Virginia, which the company said will create nearly 1,800 jobs when fully operational. The build was first announced in 2022 and will mark LEGO’s first manufacturing facility in the U.S.

“The regional distribution center will bring greater flexibility to our network, ensuring we are well positioned to support long-term growth in the Americas,” said LEGO CEO Carsten Rasmussen.

“Together with our future Virginia factory, (it) will shorten our supply chain in the region, reducing lead times for our customers as well as our environmental impact,” Rasmussen said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has approved a $2.53 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the LEGO warehouse and distribution project.

A LEGO Discovery Center opened in 2023 at Springfield Town Center, one of about a dozen interactive LEGO attractions in the U.S.

