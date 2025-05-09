DC metro (almost) tops a list for working mothers

D.C. metro clinched the No. 2 spot on a list of best metro areas for working mothers that was put together by CoWorking Cafe.

D.C. metro clinched the No. 2 spot on a list of best metro areas for working mothers, landing behind only Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The list, put together by the CoWorking Cafe, ranked cities across a number of measures specific to working moms.

In the D.C. metro, 77% of women with children under 18 are employed, higher than the national average of 73%. When it comes down to the median income for working moms in the D.C. area, residents landed at $70,000 a year, the third highest wage among large cities.

Those higher-than-average salaries help pay for child care.

The average cost for child care in the D.C. area is $13,800 — the highest among big cities — but equates to 9.2% of family income, making it more affordable than many other metros.

CoWorking Cafe’s report also notes 74.4% of working mothers in the D.C. area are covered by employer insurance, above the national average of 70.4%.

The D.C. metro also ranks highest among other big cities for health care access, with 591 pediatricians per 100,000 children under 21.

Following Minneapolis and D.C., other top metros for working mothers are Kansas City, Missouri, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Hartford, Connecticut.

CoWorking Cafe’s full rankings for best cities for working mothers is online.

