Lego Discovery Center opens at Springfield Town Center

The region's first LEGO attraction officially opens to the public on August 14, with tickets starting at $28.99, with online ticket purchases recommended.

The LEGO Discovery Center will also be open August 10 through August 13 for a First Play Days preview.

The 32,000-square-foot indoor attraction is on the lower level of the mall directly off the main entrance.

There is plenty for kids and their parents to do, including a DUPLO Park for young children, an entire area for kids to create and build with LEGO bricks, a Mini-World that features LEGO creations made from more than 1.5 million bricks, a train ride through a LEGO world with games and moving models, a creative lab, a 4D theater and a workshop where master builders display their creations.

There is also a cafe and a space mission gallery where children build spaceships and fly them through virtual galleries.

Tickets start at $28.99 with online ticket purchases recommended.

It is the region’s first LEGO attraction and is a next generation version of its LEGOLAND attractions. The closest LEGOLAND is in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia. There are 14 LEGOLAND locations in the U.S.

LEGO Group does not fully own the attractions. It is a partnership with U.K.-based Merlin, one of the largest visitor attractions operators. It owns Madame Tussauds, as well as 150 other attractions and 23 hotels in 24 countries.

