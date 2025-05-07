Swarovski returns to DC with Georgetown store

Austrian crystal maker Swarovski will return to D.C. with a new store in Georgetown, quickly filling a recently-vacated prime retail space on Wisconsin Avenue.

Swarovski's new showroom is slated to open later this year at at 1234 Wisconsin Avenue.(Courtesy EastBanc)

The new Swarovski showroom and store will open in late 2025 at 1234 Wisconsin Ave., signing a five-year lease for the 950-square-foot space previously occupied by swimwear and lingerie company Wolford, which quietly closed in April as part of several store closings nationwide by the brand’s parent company.

Georgetown retail landlord EastBanc owns the property, along with investment partner Acadia Realty Trust. The building is divided into several small footprint retail stores, including Clare V, Van Leeuwen, Blank Street Coffee and Outerknown.

“As someone with Austrian roots, it’s especially meaningful to welcome this iconic brand founded in Austria and renowned around the world to our nation’s capital,” said Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc.

Swarovski manufactures and sells crystal jewelry, watches, home decor, eyewear and tableware. It also sells lab-grown Swarovski diamonds.

Swarovski closed its last D.C. store, at Union Station, in 2020. It has a retail store at Fashion Center at Pentagon City.

Swarovski dates back to an Austrian jewelry maker in the 1890s. It has 2,300 stores globally, including about 800 in the U.S.

