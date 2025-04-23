Cork Wine Bar will open third location in DC’s Cleveland Park

D.C.’s Cork Wine Bar will open its third wine bar and restaurant in Cleveland Park.

Cork owners Khalid Pitts and Diane Gross.(Courtesy Cork Wine Bar) Cork owners Khalid Pitts and Diane Gross.(Courtesy Cork Wine Bar) D.C.’s Cork Wine Bar, a pioneer in demystifying the wine buying experience for consumers when it opened its original location in Logan Circle 17 years ago, will open its third wine bar and restaurant in Cleveland Park.

Husband and wife owners Diane Gross and Khalid Pitts expect the new location to open this fall. It is at 3504 Connecticut Ave., next to the Cleveland Park Metro station, and next door to the original Medium Rare steak restaurant.

The Cleveland Park location, previously a Trust Bank branch, will be smaller than the original Cork.

The new location will have 20 seats on the ground floor with a wine bar and retail sales. A tasting room will be on the second floor level, with 15 seats that will mostly be used for wine classes, tastings and private events. They’ve also managed to squeeze in seating for eight on a small storefront patio.

The retail store will feature about 350 different wines. The food menu is mostly shared plates and dishes meant to be paired with wines.

D.C.-based Gronning Architects designed the Cleveland Park store, the same firm it used for its 14th Street and Spring Valley locations.

Cork Wine Bar opened its original Logan Circle location in 2008, followed a year later by Cork Market & Tasting Room a few blocks away. The two were consolidated at the current location at 1805 14th Street. In 2021, Cork opened its Spring Valley location, at 4850 Massachusetts Ave., NW.

Cork’s awards include RAMMY awards for Best New Restaurant and Best Wine Program, and a James Beard semifinalist award for best new restaurant. Food and Wine lists it as one of the best wine bars in the U.S.

