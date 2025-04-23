DC business will store your treasured wines underground

District Wine Storage, a startup by two local entrepreneurs, will create a subterranean wine storage facility for both wine lovers in the District and commercial clients.

D.C. office building owner Tishman Speyer has found an ideal tenant for what might have otherwise been difficult-to-lease below ground level space in its building at 1919 Pennsylvania Avenue in Foggy Bottom.

District Wine Storage, a startup by two local entrepreneurs has leased 8,000 square feet of lower level space and will turn it into a subterranean wine storage facility for both wine lovers in the District and commercial clients like restaurants.

“Subterranean” — the word JLL, which brokered the deal, used to describe the space — brings to mind dark, weaving catacombs. In fact, it is a just below-grade basement space in the Class A office building.

District Wine Storage owners Justin Bonner and Kevin Shin came together because of a shared life passion and interest in wine. Shin operates online wine retailer Winovisor. Bonner owns Jailbreak Brewing & Foodworks in Laurel, Maryland.

The business is scheduled to open by the fall of 2025.

Bonner and Shin have not filled in all the details yet. Bonner said they will have a capacity of 350,000 bottles (roughly 29,000 cases) and will offer memberships, starting at one year, but prices are not yet published, though Bonner said they intend to provide more cost-conscious cellaring options. They plan to add white glove services, like local deliveries, inventory management and appraisals next year.

There are no plans for a tasting room at this first location, but they may add one during expansion. Bonner said they are actively looking for a second location for the concept in D.C.

Clients will have access to their climate-controlled wine lockers Monday through Friday during business hours, and on Saturdays by appointment.

The concept of business and residential wine storage for connoisseurs and restaurants is not new. There are several wine storage businesses with personal services in the D.C. area. Bonner and Shin believe they will set themselves apart because of their experience.

“Kevin and I have been active members of the DMV wine scene for over 30 years, whereas other local storage providers are not engaged in the local scene,” Bonner said. “(We) have extensive experience in all aspects of the wine trade, from import distribution, and retail to the auction markets.”

1919 Pennsylvania Avenue, originally built in 1979, is an eight story, 285,000-square-foot office building most recently renovated in 2022.

