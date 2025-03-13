Chinatown’s former Flight Wine returns — this time at National Landing

Flight, a popular wine tasting, café and retail store in D.C.'s Chinatown that closed last year, returns with a new location at National Landing on Friday.

Now called Flight Wine Shop, it is owned and operated by Flight’s original team, Swati Bose and Kabir Amir, James Beard Award semifinalists for Outstanding Wine Program in 2020 and 2023.

The new, 2,175-square-foot store is ground level at JBG Smith’s 26-story, 337-unit The Grace apartment building, at 269 19th Court South, Arlington.

The business carries more than 300 wines. In keeping with the original Chinatown location, wines are chosen from small producers who grow with minimal intervention, such as organic and sustainable farming. Roughly 70% of wines are from Old World producers.

Flight has dropped its sit-down dining from the original Chinatown store, but sells charcuterie boards. It also carries beers and nonalcoholic drinks.

Flight Wine Shop at National Landing will continue its wine classes and special events, including wine tastings and meet-and-greets with producers.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mezcal Cantina now occupies Flight’s former Chinatown space.

