Canada’s Tim Hortons plans Maryland locations

Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons, whose cross-border expansion has taken it to a dozen U.S. states, including one in Norfolk, Virginia, will open its first locations in Maryland.

A Tim Hortons restaurant. (Courtesy Hyatt Commercial Brokerage) A Tim Hortons restaurant. (Courtesy Hyatt Commercial Brokerage) Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons, whose cross-border expansion has taken it to a dozen U.S. states, including one in Norfolk, Virginia, will open its first locations in Maryland.

Toronto-based Tim Hortons is owned by Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International. Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial Brokerage is representing Tim Hortons in the Maryland search.

Tim Hortons is popular for its coffee and sweets. Including Baileys Lattes and caramel brownie-filled doughnuts. It will open 10 Maryland locations.

Hyatt Commercial is looking for initial locations in Howard and Carroll counties. No spots have been announced. Hyatt Commercial said it is looking for sites that will accommodate drive-thru for its 1,600-square-foot restaurants with inside dining.

Tim Hortons, whose fast-food menu also includes burgers, sandwiches, pizzas and breakfast, was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey player Tim Horton. His career included time playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The fast food chain was owned for a decade by Wendy’s, before Restaurant Brands acquired the chain in 2014. It has grown to more than 5,700 locations. Most of its U.S. locations are in New York and Michigan.

Tim Hortons had $4 billion in revenue in 2024. Restaurant Brands International also owns other chains, including Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.