SYN, one of Reston’s few rooftop lounges, opens this weekend

SYN, a rooftop bar and lounge, opens this weekend at Reston Town Center.(Courtesy Donohoe Hospitality) SYN, a rooftop bar and lounge, opens this weekend at Reston Town Center.(Courtesy Donohoe Hospitality) The Reston skyline has changed dramatically over the last decade, but views from atop all those shiny new towers are largely reserved for the people who live and work in those residential and office high rises.

On March 1, a rooftop bar and lounge called SYN opens to guests and the public atop the new AC Hotel & Residence Inn by Marriott at Reston Town Center. The 16th floor bar includes an outdoor lounge with panoramic views of Northern Virginia. It will be open year-round.

It does not have a full meal menu, but instead offers sharing plates and elevated bar food. It includes cheese and charcuteries, truffle fries, shrimp tempura, deviled eggs and Wagyu sliders.

The menu is by Peruvian-born Executive Chef Alexis Hernandez, whose local resume includes French bistro Le Diplomate and the former Romeo & Juliet Italian restaurant on Capitol Hill, as well as chef at the Embassy of Peru. Hernandez also runs the hotel’s main restaurant, SEVEN on the lobby level.

SYN is Greek for “together.” It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. SEVEN is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Marriott’s AC Hotel & Residence Inn opened in January. It combines Marriott’s AC brand with its extended stay brand. The property was developed by Donohoe Development, and is managed by Donohoe Hospitality Services.

Reston Town Center now includes more than 50 retailers and 30 restaurants, 2,000 residences and three million square feet of office space.

