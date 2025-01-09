Carfax joins other headquarters at Reston Station’s shiny new high rises

Centreville, Virginia-based Carfax will relocate its headquarters to one of several office high-rises in developer Comstock’s expanding Reston Station development.

Centreville, Virginia-based Carfax will relocate its headquarters to one of several office high-rises in developer Comstock's expanding Reston Station development.

The highly visible Reston Station, whose colorfully lit Google headquarters building practically hangs over the Dulles Toll Road, is directly connected to the Wiehle-Reston East Silver Line Metro stop. Other high-profile tenants include ICF International and Spotify. Reston Station also has more than 2,000 apartments, retail locations, and dining.

A 1,900-square-foot 3-bedroom penthouse with a wrap-around terrace at the 20-story apartment building BLVD is available for about $6,600 a month.

Restaurants include Founding Farmers, Matchbox and Davio’s steakhouse.

Old Ebbit Grill, D.C.’s oldest restaurant, will open Ebbit House at Reston Station soon, its first-ever outpost in the restaurant’s 178-year history,

There is a VIDA Fitness, and an indoor miniature golf and bar named Puttshack opens soon.

Carfax will occupy 87,000 square feet across three floors at 1906 Metro Plaza. With the Carfax lease, the building is now fully leased. The 14-story, 215,000-square-foot building was completed in 2020.

Carfax, founded in 1984 and currently owned by New York-based S&P Global, sells vehicle history reports to consumers and auto dealers. Some of its reports are provided for free. The company has been at its current Centreville headquarters location since 2006. All 450 headquarters employees will make the move to the new building.

“This move marks a pivotal moment in our company’s journey, providing us with a dynamic space that will serve as the foundation for our next phase of growth,” Carfax CEO Bill Eager said.

Reston Station is by far the largest development along the Metro’s Silver Line, and among the largest in the mid-Atlantic. A JW Marriott & Residences will open later this year. Another 500 new residential units will also be completed this year. In all, a dozen buildings are either completed, under construction or in near-term development.

