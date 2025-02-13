Salamander, Inn at Little Washington, Georgetown Four Seasons score 5 Forbes stars

The Salamander Resort once again scores a Hat Trick in the updated 2025 Forbes Travel Guide, with its hotel, restaurant and spa all getting the highest five-star ratings.

It is the seventh year in a row the Salamander’s hotel has rated five stars and the fourth year in a row for its spa. The resort’s restaurant, Harrimans Grill was first awarded a Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating in 2024.

The Inn at Little Washington, in Washington, Virginia, has the title of longest-held five-star Forbes ratings. This year marks the 37th consecutive year it has been awarded the top rating. The Inn at Little Washington’s restaurant also maintained its five-star rating for the 35th consecutive year.

The only hotel in the immediate D.C. metro to earn a five-star Forbes Travel Guide rating for 2025 is the Four Seasons Georgetown, maintaining the top rating for the 20th consecutive year.

The Park Hyatt Washington, The Rosewood Washington in Georgetown, The Hay-Adams, The Jefferson, the Ritz Carlton Georgetown, Ritz-Carlton-Tysons, The St. Regis Washington and Waldorf Astoria D.C. all earned four-star ratings in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide.

The Tysons Ritz-Carlton has the longest four-star track record among D.C. area hotels. This marks the 32nd year it has received the top rating.

The Waldorf Astoria spa also earned four stars, as did the spa at Four Seasons, and the spa at The Pendry hotel at The Wharf.

Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, received a four-star rating for the third consecutive year. The Inn at Willow Grove in Orange, Virginia, marks its 11th year with a four star rating.

This is the 67th year Forbes has published its annual travel guide. This year’s guide covers more than 2,100 properties in 90 countries, including hotels, restaurants and spas. Inn at Little Washington, Salamander Resort and Four Seasons Georgetown are among only 336 hotels worldwide to earn five-star ratings.

The full Forbes Travel Guided 2025 list of starred and recommended properties is online.

