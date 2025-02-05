Canal House, Georgetown’s newest hotel, opens this month

Canal House of Georgetown opens later this month and includes two adjacent town houses serving as private suites.

Canal House of Georgetown, a boutique hotel in a redeveloped former office building near the C&O Canal in D.C.'s Georgetown, opens later this month, and includes two adjacent town houses serving as private suites.

Canal House, at 1023 31st Street Northwest, is flagged as part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio of boutique hotels. It has 92 guest rooms, 10 specialty suites and three terrace rooms. The town houses have about 850 square feet of space.

The lobby, open to both guests and non-guests, includes a bar. The restaurant is part of the hotel’s C&O Lounge. The hotel also has a private courtyard and fitness center.

Room rates for mid-March start at around $350 a night, according to its website. By comparison, rates at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown — across the street from Canal House — average more than $700 a night for the same booking windows.

Canal House is also a half block from the Rosewood Washington, D.C., hotel, which sits directly on the C&O Canal, and where rooms start at around $800 for one night and can easily top $1,000.

Douglas Development began converting the five-story former office building for hotel use in 2023, shortly after its tenant Hickok Cole Architects moved out. It also acquired both adjacent townhomes, at 1025 and 1027 31st Street.

